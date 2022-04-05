 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 9:10am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares moved upwards by 163.3% to $5.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
  • Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock rose 12.49% to $39.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock moved upwards by 12.23% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares increased by 7.72% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) stock rose 7.69% to $23.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
  • Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock rose 7.46% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.7 million.

 

Losers

  • Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares declined by 41.1% to $0.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
  • Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock fell 29.33% to $28.27.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock fell 17.56% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
  • Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) stock decreased by 10.86% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares decreased by 9.16% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
  • Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares decreased by 8.34% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ATXI + ACER)

18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com