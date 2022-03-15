12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock rose 10.9% to $2.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 10.52% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.5 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock rose 9.04% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares increased by 7.58% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares rose 6.24% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares fell 13.5% to $1.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares fell 11.87% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares fell 8.89% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.0 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock fell 7.81% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock decreased by 6.53% to $13.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock declined by 6.51% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $475.4 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
