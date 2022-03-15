 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:10am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock rose 10.9% to $2.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 10.52% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.5 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock rose 9.04% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares increased by 7.58% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares rose 6.24% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

 

Losers

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares fell 13.5% to $1.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares fell 11.87% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.
  • Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares fell 8.89% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.0 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock fell 7.81% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock decreased by 6.53% to $13.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock declined by 6.51% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $475.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (KNDI + NVFY)

30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2022
31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Rising Costs, Growing Competition Skewer Shrinking Niu Technologies
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com