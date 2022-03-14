12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock moved upwards by 41.0% to $1.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock moved upwards by 40.81% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares increased by 31.1% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $61.8 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 14.28% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock increased by 14.06% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) stock increased by 14.02% to $11.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares decreased by 23.7% to $1.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $179.8 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 22.12% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock fell 11.77% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock fell 11.27% to $28.51. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 billion.
- Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares fell 10.77% to $24.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
