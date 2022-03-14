 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 9:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares increased by 9.2% to $1.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $216.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) stock increased by 7.5% to $10.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares increased by 7.5% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.
  • BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares moved upwards by 6.97% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares moved upwards by 6.74% to $7.12. The company's market cap stands at $227.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

 

Losers

  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares decreased by 10.4% to $4.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares fell 10.17% to $24.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares decreased by 9.82% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $241.6 million.
  • Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) stock decreased by 8.22% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock fell 7.62% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock fell 7.46% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

