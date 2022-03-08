12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares increased by 22.1% to $0.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares moved upwards by 18.05% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares rose 13.48% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $169.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock increased by 10.84% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares moved upwards by 10.58% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares moved upwards by 9.34% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock fell 11.6% to $0.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock decreased by 11.57% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) stock fell 8.85% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) stock declined by 8.75% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock fell 8.5% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares decreased by 7.82% to $4.01. The company's market cap stands at $272.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers