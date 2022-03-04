12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares increased by 37.2% to $0.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock moved upwards by 16.57% to $20.75. The company's market cap stands at $828.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares increased by 12.81% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares rose 9.44% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 6.86% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock rose 6.8% to $15.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock declined by 19.6% to $14.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock fell 7.84% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock decreased by 5.95% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- InterContinental Hotels (NYSE:IHG) shares fell 5.95% to $61.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion.
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares fell 5.49% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock declined by 5.1% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
