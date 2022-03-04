 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 9:15am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares increased by 37.2% to $0.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock moved upwards by 16.57% to $20.75. The company's market cap stands at $828.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares increased by 12.81% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares rose 9.44% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 6.86% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock rose 6.8% to $15.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

 

Losers

  • Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock declined by 19.6% to $14.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock fell 7.84% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock decreased by 5.95% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • InterContinental Hotels (NYSE:IHG) shares fell 5.95% to $61.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion.
  • Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares fell 5.49% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock declined by 5.1% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FNKO + EJH)

E-Home Household Services Stock Jumps On $8M Stock Buyback Plan
Funko Shares Jump On Q4 Beat, Solid FY22 Guidance
24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Funko Q4 Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com