12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:08am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) shares moved upwards by 22.8% to $5.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $214.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares rose 21.48% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock moved upwards by 15.05% to $8.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock moved upwards by 12.59% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares increased by 11.95% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock moved upwards by 11.16% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

 

Losers

  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock decreased by 27.7% to $7.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $568.8 million.
  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock fell 13.41% to $25.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock fell 10.32% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock fell 10.19% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $612.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) stock decreased by 9.0% to $13.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) shares fell 7.58% to $8.17. The company's market cap stands at $422.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

