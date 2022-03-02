12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) shares moved upwards by 22.8% to $5.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $214.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares rose 21.48% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock moved upwards by 15.05% to $8.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock moved upwards by 12.59% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares increased by 11.95% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock moved upwards by 11.16% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
Losers
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock decreased by 27.7% to $7.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $568.8 million.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock fell 13.41% to $25.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock fell 10.32% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock fell 10.19% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $612.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) stock decreased by 9.0% to $13.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) shares fell 7.58% to $8.17. The company's market cap stands at $422.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
