 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:09am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 18.5% to $0.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares rose 13.98% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
  • Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) shares rose 11.76% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) stock rose 10.94% to $9.63. The company's market cap stands at $811.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock increased by 9.75% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
  • AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares increased by 7.86% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

 

Losers

  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) stock fell 13.9% to $7.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 billion.
  • First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares decreased by 12.44% to $66.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock declined by 8.18% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock fell 5.71% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares declined by 5.37% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock declined by 4.54% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ARLO + AVPT)

68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Where Arlo Technologies Stands With Analysts
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains 2%; SAB Biotherapeutics Shares Slide
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Surges 150 Points; US Crude Oil Inventories Fall By 2.6M Barrels
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com