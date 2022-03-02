12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 18.5% to $0.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares rose 13.98% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) shares rose 11.76% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) stock rose 10.94% to $9.63. The company's market cap stands at $811.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock increased by 9.75% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares increased by 7.86% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) stock fell 13.9% to $7.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 billion.
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares decreased by 12.44% to $66.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock declined by 8.18% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock fell 5.71% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares declined by 5.37% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock declined by 4.54% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.
