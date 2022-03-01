10 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock rose 7.7% to $0.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares rose 6.25% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) stock increased by 6.12% to $6.06. The company's market cap stands at $346.4 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares rose 5.85% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares increased by 5.17% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares moved upwards by 4.81% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
Losers
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock fell 8.8% to $14.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $374.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) shares declined by 7.31% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.4 million.
- ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock decreased by 5.16% to $11.04. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 billion.
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) shares decreased by 4.01% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $199.9 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
