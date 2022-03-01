 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:22am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares rose 13.7% to $20.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares moved upwards by 9.31% to $22.17. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock rose 8.99% to $27.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock moved upwards by 8.98% to $31.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares increased by 8.51% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock increased by 8.2% to $9.89. The company's market cap stands at $462.9 million.

 

Losers

  • BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares declined by 20.0% to $20.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares fell 19.37% to $112.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) shares fell 10.41% to $7.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) stock declined by 6.94% to $49.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock declined by 5.97% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $687.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares decreased by 5.39% to $8.78. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

