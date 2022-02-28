 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 8:30am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares rose 15.7% to $0.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock increased by 13.63% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock increased by 10.81% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
  • Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) shares rose 8.69% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) stock rose 8.69% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $171.4 million.
  • MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) shares rose 8.56% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $140.3 million.

 

Losers

  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares declined by 18.2% to $2.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $346.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) stock declined by 13.28% to $22.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) stock decreased by 10.87% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $119.3 million.
  • Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares decreased by 10.57% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
  • CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock declined by 10.13% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $205.9 million.
  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) stock declined by 9.72% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BOLT + AYTU)

Aytu BioScience's Return On Capital Employed Overview
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Larimar Plunges On Extension Of Clinical Hold, ImmunityBio Gains On Positive Data, Adcom Test Awaits Avenue Therapeutics
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com