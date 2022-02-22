12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares increased by 15.1% to $20.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares moved upwards by 11.61% to $272.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock increased by 9.41% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $199.0 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock moved upwards by 8.45% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- Macy's (NYSE:M) stock rose 7.0% to $27.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares rose 6.34% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million.
Losers
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock declined by 11.8% to $16.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares decreased by 11.68% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock fell 10.64% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares declined by 9.39% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares fell 8.78% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) stock declined by 8.75% to $34.14. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
