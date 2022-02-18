12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) stock moved upwards by 11.8% to $3.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock rose 9.76% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.3 million.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares increased by 9.38% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.1 million.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock rose 7.17% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
- Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.9 million.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) stock increased by 6.74% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock decreased by 23.1% to $73.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock fell 19.18% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares fell 7.11% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares decreased by 6.53% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares decreased by 6.35% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock declined by 5.01% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
