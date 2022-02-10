 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 8:20am   Comments
Gainers

  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock moved upwards by 27.1% to $1.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares increased by 12.59% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares rose 10.0% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.
  • Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares rose 9.97% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $398.7 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares rose 9.79% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares moved upwards by 9.05% to $14.21. The company's market cap stands at $195.1 million.

 

Losers

  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock declined by 28.6% to $0.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
  • Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) stock decreased by 15.84% to $119.02. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares fell 11.14% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.1 million.
  • Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares declined by 9.19% to $17.3. The company's market cap stands at $368.1 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares decreased by 7.21% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares fell 6.58% to $4.26. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

