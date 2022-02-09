12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares moved upwards by 23.0% to $1.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock increased by 22.36% to $176.82. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares increased by 9.5% to $5.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Check out this: Executives Buy Around $64M Of 3 Stocks
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock rose 8.64% to $270.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion.
- Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) stock rose 6.86% to $358.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares moved upwards by 6.83% to $17.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares declined by 27.0% to $79.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares declined by 13.07% to $15.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock decreased by 3.2% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.1 million.
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) stock declined by 3.01% to $62.96. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares decreased by 2.06% to $20.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- N-able (NYSE:NABL) stock decreased by 2.01% to $11.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers