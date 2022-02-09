 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 8:14am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares moved upwards by 23.0% to $1.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock increased by 22.36% to $176.82. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares increased by 9.5% to $5.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock rose 8.64% to $270.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion.
  • Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) stock rose 6.86% to $358.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares moved upwards by 6.83% to $17.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

 

Losers

  • New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares declined by 27.0% to $79.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares declined by 13.07% to $15.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock decreased by 3.2% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.1 million.
  • II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) stock declined by 3.01% to $62.96. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares decreased by 2.06% to $20.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • N-able (NYSE:NABL) stock decreased by 2.01% to $11.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

