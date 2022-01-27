 Skip to main content

11 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 8:13am   Comments
11 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $2.78 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $755.5 million.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) stock rose 6.52% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) stock increased by 5.05% to $22.22. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 billion.
  • Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $53.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) stock rose 3.53% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $469.6 million.

 

Losers

  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) shares fell 4.6% to $31.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.2 million.
  • Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) shares decreased by 3.79% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.8 million.
  • International Paper (NYSE:IP) stock declined by 3.15% to $45.82. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) shares decreased by 2.8% to $10.45. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
  • POSCO (NYSE:PKX) stock fell 2.44% to $54.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 billion.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY) shares decreased by 2.43% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

