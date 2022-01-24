12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $4.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $187.6 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares increased by 5.58% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $80.1 million.
- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) stock rose 4.27% to $8.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares increased by 3.79% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $223.7 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock increased by 2.73% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares rose 2.45% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $72.8 million.
-
Losers
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock decreased by 19.0% to $7.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $365.1 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares decreased by 13.81% to $324.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares declined by 12.59% to $19.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock declined by 12.38% to $13.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock fell 10.05% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $293.0 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock fell 9.88% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers