 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares rose 37.0% to $0.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares rose 21.74% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.9 million.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) stock rose 10.36% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares rose 9.53% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.
  • Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.3 million.
  • Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares moved upwards by 9.35% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
  •  

Losers

  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares fell 57.8% to $0.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock fell 14.27% to $27.34. The company's market cap stands at $882.5 million.
  • Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) stock decreased by 9.68% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million.
  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock declined by 8.56% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares declined by 7.99% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.3 million.
  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shares fell 7.41% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ANIX + AVTX)

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
56 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com