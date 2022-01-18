12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares rose 37.0% to $0.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares rose 21.74% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.9 million.
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) stock rose 10.36% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares rose 9.53% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.
- Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.3 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares moved upwards by 9.35% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
Losers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares fell 57.8% to $0.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock fell 14.27% to $27.34. The company's market cap stands at $882.5 million.
- Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) stock decreased by 9.68% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock declined by 8.56% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares declined by 7.99% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.3 million.
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shares fell 7.41% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
