12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 8:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock rose 13.3% to $1.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.2 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 7.75% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares rose 6.83% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock moved upwards by 4.47% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares rose 4.16% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock rose 3.94% to $62.39. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock declined by 7.6% to $0.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock fell 5.53% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares fell 2.63% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $69.9 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 2.36% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
  • Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) shares declined by 2.12% to $104.87. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion.
  • Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares declined by 1.47% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

