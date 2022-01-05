10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares moved upwards by 4.5% to $1.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.0 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock moved upwards by 4.36% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock moved upwards by 2.81% to $10.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock increased by 2.7% to $112.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 billion.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock rose 2.34% to $3.92. The company's market cap stands at $169.0 million.
Losers
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock fell 7.5% to $3.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock decreased by 7.2% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 million.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock declined by 6.67% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares declined by 3.85% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $133.0 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares decreased by 3.34% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
