12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock increased by 10.4% to $0.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $147.1 million.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $300.8 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock moved upwards by 8.04% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock increased by 7.27% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $390.9 million.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $1131.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 trillion.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 6.76% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.4 million.
Losers

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares declined by 3.0% to $0.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares decreased by 2.98% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock fell 2.49% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock fell 2.03% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
  • Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares declined by 1.64% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares fell 1.58% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

