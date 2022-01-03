12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock increased by 10.4% to $0.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $147.1 million.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $300.8 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock moved upwards by 8.04% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock increased by 7.27% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $390.9 million.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $1131.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 trillion.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 6.76% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.4 million.
-
Losers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares declined by 3.0% to $0.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares decreased by 2.98% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock fell 2.49% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock fell 2.03% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares declined by 1.64% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares fell 1.58% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers