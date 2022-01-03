12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares increased by 61.5% to $5.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares moved upwards by 23.66% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock moved upwards by 15.67% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares rose 8.77% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares increased by 8.06% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) stock increased by 7.98% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million.
-
Losers
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock fell 23.7% to $6.83 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.0 million.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares fell 7.7% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $101.7 million.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares fell 7.25% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock fell 4.56% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock declined by 3.95% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock decreased by 3.62% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers