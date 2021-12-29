12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock increased by 8.8% to $2.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $205.9 million.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock increased by 7.8% to $73.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 6.51% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock rose 4.69% to $10.04. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock increased by 4.3% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
- Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) stock moved upwards by 4.16% to $31.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 13.6% to $0.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares fell 12.83% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock declined by 6.01% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares decreased by 5.54% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock fell 4.99% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $120.5 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 3.43% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.
