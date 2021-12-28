 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock increased by 11.8% to $2.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares increased by 8.69% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 6.02% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock moved upwards by 4.38% to $44.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock moved upwards by 4.08% to $64.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) stock rose 3.24% to $16.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 15.1% to $0.79 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock decreased by 9.12% to $4.29. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) shares declined by 6.5% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares decreased by 5.06% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.2 million.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) stock fell 4.49% to $18.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $735.6 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock fell 4.29% to $37.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

