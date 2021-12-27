 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 8:32am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock increased by 17.89% to $2.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $177.3 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 8.47% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock rose 7.4% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares increased by 6.38% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million.
  • AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares increased by 5.64% to $6.18. The company's market cap stands at $259.3 million.
  • GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $79.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 billion.
Losers

  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 5.53% to $4.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.
  • Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock fell 5.13% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares declined by 4.53% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
  • Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares declined by 4.21% to $111.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 billion.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares declined by 3.93% to $24.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Alight (NYSE:ALIT) shares declined by 3.26% to $10.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

