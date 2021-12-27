12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock increased by 17.89% to $2.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $177.3 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 8.47% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock rose 7.4% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares increased by 6.38% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares increased by 5.64% to $6.18. The company's market cap stands at $259.3 million.
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $79.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 billion.
Losers
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 5.53% to $4.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock fell 5.13% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares declined by 4.53% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares declined by 4.21% to $111.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 billion.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares declined by 3.93% to $24.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Alight (NYSE:ALIT) shares declined by 3.26% to $10.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
