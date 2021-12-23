 Skip to main content

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 8:23am   Comments
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) shares increased by 15.4% to $4.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) shares rose 7.59% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.5 million.
  • DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) stock increased by 5.61% to $6.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $316.5 million.
  • Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares increased by 4.03% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.
  • trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares increased by 2.42% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $755.9 million.
  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares moved upwards by 2.36% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $227.3 million.
  •  

Losers

  • SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares decreased by 17.59% to $12.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $312.8 million.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock declined by 3.5% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares decreased by 3.2% to $45.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 billion.
  • JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares fell 2.29% to $49.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) stock decreased by 1.79% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares fell 1.7% to $141.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

