 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares rose 21.98% to $8.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.9 million.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares rose 15.97% to $16.12. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares increased by 7.69% to $22.38. The company's market cap stands at $810.5 million.
  • BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock increased by 6.73% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.4 million.
  • Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares moved upwards by 5.01% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $934.8 million.
  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock increased by 4.97% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares fell 7.22% to $3.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 2.79% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock decreased by 1.85% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock fell 1.46% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BKSY + AUR)

63 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Drops Over 2%; Bottomline Technologies Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Tumbles 500 Points; Abeona Therapeutics Shares Plummet
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Darden Restaurants Posts Upbeat Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com