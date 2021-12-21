10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares rose 21.98% to $8.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.9 million.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares rose 15.97% to $16.12. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares increased by 7.69% to $22.38. The company's market cap stands at $810.5 million.
- BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock increased by 6.73% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.4 million.
- Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares moved upwards by 5.01% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $934.8 million.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock increased by 4.97% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 billion.
-
Losers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares fell 7.22% to $3.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 2.79% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock decreased by 1.85% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock fell 1.46% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers