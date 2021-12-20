 Skip to main content

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 8:08am   Comments
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock rose 6.88% to $0.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock rose 6.31% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $187.3 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 5.51% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares increased by 5.08% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock rose 3.88% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.8 million.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares moved upwards by 3.52% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $108.6 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 7.42% to $0.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares decreased by 7.34% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $91.1 million.
  • Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock fell 6.67% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares declined by 6.46% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $576.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock declined by 5.89% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $155.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

