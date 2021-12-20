11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock rose 6.88% to $0.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock rose 6.31% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $187.3 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 5.51% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares increased by 5.08% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock rose 3.88% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.8 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares moved upwards by 3.52% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $108.6 million.
Losers
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 7.42% to $0.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares decreased by 7.34% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $91.1 million.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock fell 6.67% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares declined by 6.46% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $576.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock declined by 5.89% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $155.0 million.
