12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock moved upwards by 37.43% to $2.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
  • Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock moved upwards by 8.38% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares increased by 6.89% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares moved upwards by 6.28% to $80.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares moved upwards by 4.43% to $194.3. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 billion.
  • Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) stock rose 3.94% to $79.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares decreased by 11.35% to $1.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock declined by 9.17% to $8.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock declined by 6.85% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares declined by 4.94% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $596.2 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares declined by 4.51% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $185.1 million.
  • ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) shares declined by 4.05% to $20.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

