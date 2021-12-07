12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock rose 18.35% to $22.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) shares moved upwards by 10.72% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.8 million.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares increased by 9.44% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shares increased by 9.09% to $30.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock increased by 8.88% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $41.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
Losers
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) stock fell 23.77% to $43.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares fell 12.11% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.3 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares fell 7.33% to $44.91. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares decreased by 6.7% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 million.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock declined by 6.38% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock decreased by 5.27% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
