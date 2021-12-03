 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 8:18am   Comments
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $1.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares increased by 4.34% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) shares increased by 4.3% to $16.49. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $17.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares rose 2.99% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.6 million.
Losers

  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock declined by 9.72% to $7.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.
  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock decreased by 6.93% to $7.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 billion.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares declined by 6.59% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.1 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares decreased by 6.55% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock decreased by 4.74% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $106.2 million.
  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares declined by 4.26% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $159.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

