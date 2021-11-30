 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 8:08am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares rose 91.81% to $4.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares rose 56.61% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares rose 41.96% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million.
  • Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares moved upwards by 40.0% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares moved upwards by 15.99% to $8.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock increased by 14.87% to $46.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
Losers

  • TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares decreased by 31.55% to $15.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares fell 26.37% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock decreased by 10.0% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares decreased by 8.31% to $6.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock decreased by 7.5% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock decreased by 6.26% to $63.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

