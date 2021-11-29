10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares increased by 15.92% to $0.91 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock moved upwards by 10.17% to $25.48. The company's market cap stands at $590.1 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares increased by 6.16% to $37.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares rose 6.07% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $121.8 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock moved upwards by 5.46% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $133.6 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock increased by 5.26% to $17.98. The company's market cap stands at $477.4 million.
Losers
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock decreased by 3.28% to $6.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $338.2 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock fell 3.14% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined by 2.77% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) stock fell 2.58% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
