12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 8:06am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) stock rose 9.13% to $11.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $35.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) stock increased by 6.21% to $89.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares rose 5.79% to $20.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares rose 5.63% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock moved upwards by 4.21% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.6 million.
Losers

  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock decreased by 6.26% to $0.78 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $166.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 5.93% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares declined by 4.11% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million.
  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares declined by 4.03% to $13.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock declined by 3.47% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares fell 2.98% to $10.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $720.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

