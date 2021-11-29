12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) stock rose 9.13% to $11.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $35.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) stock increased by 6.21% to $89.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares rose 5.79% to $20.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares rose 5.63% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock moved upwards by 4.21% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.6 million.
Losers
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock decreased by 6.26% to $0.78 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $166.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 5.93% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares declined by 4.11% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million.
- GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares declined by 4.03% to $13.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock declined by 3.47% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares fell 2.98% to $10.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $720.1 million.
