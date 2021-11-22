10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares moved upwards by 17.15% to $6.42 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) stock moved upwards by 13.65% to $4.91. The company's market cap stands at $511.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares rose 9.6% to $8.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.2 million.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares increased by 5.46% to $12.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.8 million.
- Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) shares rose 4.94% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion.
Losers
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares fell 3.58% to $9.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) stock fell 2.48% to $8.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock decreased by 2.29% to $41.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) stock decreased by 2.04% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
