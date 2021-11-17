9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares rose 17.53% to $3.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock moved upwards by 8.68% to $54.45. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock rose 4.96% to $28.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock moved upwards by 4.09% to $13.99. The company's market cap stands at $268.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock rose 3.35% to $18.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
-
Losers
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares decreased by 4.79% to $23.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock decreased by 3.88% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $968.1 million.
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) shares fell 3.12% to $26.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock fell 2.6% to $43.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers