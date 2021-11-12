12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock increased by 28.49% to $0.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) shares rose 11.11% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) stock rose 10.64% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) stock moved upwards by 9.02% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.3 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares moved upwards by 9.01% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares moved upwards by 8.45% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $231.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock declined by 30.96% to $2.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock decreased by 13.82% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares decreased by 8.55% to $10.06. The company's market cap stands at $240.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock fell 7.87% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) shares decreased by 6.8% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $146.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares declined by 6.49% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
