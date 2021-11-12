 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock increased by 28.49% to $0.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) shares rose 11.11% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) stock rose 10.64% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) stock moved upwards by 9.02% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.3 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares moved upwards by 9.01% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares moved upwards by 8.45% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $231.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock declined by 30.96% to $2.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock decreased by 13.82% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares decreased by 8.55% to $10.06. The company's market cap stands at $240.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock fell 7.87% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) shares decreased by 6.8% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $146.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares declined by 6.49% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AVGR + ADTX)

18 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
92 Biggest Movers From Friday
64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com