12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 8:47am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) stock moved upwards by 7.33% to $4.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.6 million.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) stock increased by 3.73% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock rose 3.1% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
  • Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares rose 2.99% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 2.91% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares moved upwards by 2.47% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares fell 5.61% to $1.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million.
  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock fell 5.05% to $19.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock declined by 2.84% to $9.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock decreased by 2.59% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock decreased by 2.29% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.5 million.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock declined by 1.87% to $8.43. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

