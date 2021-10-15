12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock moved upwards by 9.03% to $10.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $736.2 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares moved upwards by 6.53% to $16.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $776.2 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock moved upwards by 5.6% to $11.3. The company's market cap stands at $621.3 million.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $6.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 5.01% to $27.43. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $355.8 million.
Losers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 6.84% to $1.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock fell 5.86% to $25.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares fell 5.65% to $9.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares declined by 2.72% to $8.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.4 million.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares fell 2.07% to $30.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.4 million.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares decreased by 2.04% to $55.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 billion.
