12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 8:12am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock moved upwards by 10.72% to $48.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares moved upwards by 6.34% to $24.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.6 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock rose 5.53% to $23.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • SAP (NYSE:SAP) stock increased by 5.18% to $141.61. The company's market cap stands at $167.0 billion.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock rose 5.11% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares fell 49.67% to $70.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 billion.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares decreased by 6.98% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares declined by 3.06% to $153.81. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 billion.
  • United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares decreased by 2.04% to $10.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 billion.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares declined by 2.0% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock fell 1.97% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $163.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

