11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) stock increased by 4.23% to $8.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.0 million.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares moved upwards by 3.19% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $162.4 million.
  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock rose 3.1% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.0 million.
  • National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares moved upwards by 3.05% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $300.7 million.
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock moved upwards by 2.57% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares decreased by 4.22% to $1.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.2 million.
  • ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock decreased by 4.07% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock decreased by 3.37% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $113.0 million.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares decreased by 2.89% to $28.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 billion.
  • Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) shares declined by 2.76% to $9.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock fell 2.09% to $9.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

 

 

 

