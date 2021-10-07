 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Share:
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares increased by 18.26% to $1.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.
  • Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares increased by 8.47% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.0 million.
  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $58.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock rose 5.96% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.8 million.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares moved upwards by 5.33% to $67.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 billion.
  • Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares moved upwards by 4.39% to $7.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares decreased by 5.43% to $4.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
  • Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock declined by 3.53% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares decreased by 2.02% to $13.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million.
  • AT&T (NYSE:T) stock decreased by 1.54% to $26.89. The company's market cap stands at $191.9 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (CNET + BILI)

Why Are Alibaba, Baidu And Other Chinese Stocks Trading Higher In Thursday Premarket?
Chinese Stocks Gain Steam As Citi, Barclays, UBS Discount Evergrande Crisis Compared To Lehman
Chinese Stocks Gain Steam As Tencent's WeChat Agrees To Allow External Links
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Why Are Alibaba, Baidu, NetEase And Other Chinese Tech Shares Trading Lower Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com