10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares increased by 18.26% to $1.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.
- Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares increased by 8.47% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.0 million.
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP) stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $58.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock rose 5.96% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.8 million.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares moved upwards by 5.33% to $67.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 billion.
- Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares moved upwards by 4.39% to $7.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.
Losers
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares decreased by 5.43% to $4.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock declined by 3.53% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares decreased by 2.02% to $13.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million.
- AT&T (NYSE:T) stock decreased by 1.54% to $26.89. The company's market cap stands at $191.9 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers