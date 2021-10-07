12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares increased by 11.9% to $25.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 billion.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock increased by 8.14% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 7.45% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock moved upwards by 5.63% to $29.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock rose 5.28% to $35.44. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 billion.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock rose 5.14% to $21.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
Losers
- Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) stock decreased by 6.7% to $9.33 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares fell 2.33% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock decreased by 2.23% to $7.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.7 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares decreased by 2.16% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock declined by 2.02% to $8.27. The company's market cap stands at $396.0 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock declined by 1.37% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $557.5 million.
