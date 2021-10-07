 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares increased by 11.9% to $25.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 billion.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock increased by 8.14% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 7.45% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.
  • Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock moved upwards by 5.63% to $29.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.
  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock rose 5.28% to $35.44. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 billion.
  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock rose 5.14% to $21.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) stock decreased by 6.7% to $9.33 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares fell 2.33% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock decreased by 2.23% to $7.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.7 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares decreased by 2.16% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock declined by 2.02% to $8.27. The company's market cap stands at $396.0 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock declined by 1.37% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $557.5 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (COE + ATER)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Aterian, Marin On List Again, Plus 3 New Small-Cap Medical Plays
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com