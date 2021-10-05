 Skip to main content

8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 8:13am   Comments
8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares rose 6.26% to $4.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.6 million.
  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $10.99. The company's market cap stands at $568.5 million.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares moved upwards by 5.41% to $10.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.8 million.
  • HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) stock rose 3.04% to $7.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares declined by 3.39% to $3.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) stock decreased by 1.61% to $54.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares declined by 1.19% to $8.34. The company's market cap stands at $68.7 million.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares decreased by 1.04% to $36.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

