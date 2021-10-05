8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares rose 6.26% to $4.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.6 million.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $10.99. The company's market cap stands at $568.5 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares moved upwards by 5.41% to $10.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.8 million.
- HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) stock rose 3.04% to $7.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares declined by 3.39% to $3.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP) stock decreased by 1.61% to $54.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares declined by 1.19% to $8.34. The company's market cap stands at $68.7 million.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares decreased by 1.04% to $36.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers