10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock moved upwards by 15.7% to $11.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.1 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares rose 7.49% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $122.9 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares moved upwards by 4.38% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $734.3 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares moved upwards by 2.49% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $93.7 million.
Losers
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares declined by 10.84% to $3.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.3 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares decreased by 8.43% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.5 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock declined by 7.34% to $9.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.4 million.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) stock fell 5.28% to $791.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.0 billion.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares fell 5.24% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $350.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 4.52% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
