10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 8:06am   Comments
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $6.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares moved upwards by 5.05% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares moved upwards by 4.01% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares increased by 3.92% to $12.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 2.88% to $2.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares decreased by 2.15% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock declined by 2.11% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $570.6 million.
  • Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) stock fell 2.1% to $46.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares fell 1.86% to $362.9. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 billion.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares fell 1.38% to $137.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

