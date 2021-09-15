 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 8:12am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares increased by 68.88% to $11.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares rose 22.18% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares moved upwards by 13.71% to $6.22. The company's market cap stands at $492.2 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares rose 12.05% to $6.97. The company's market cap stands at $208.3 million.
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock increased by 9.71% to $6.44. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares moved upwards by 7.58% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $205.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock fell 28.19% to $2.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares declined by 19.83% to $5.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.5 million.
  • Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock decreased by 19.78% to $6.45. The company's market cap stands at $473.8 million.
  • Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock fell 16.8% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.4 million.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock declined by 7.11% to $22.74. The company's market cap stands at $595.1 million.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares fell 4.45% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $145.5 million.

 

 

 

