11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 8:25am   Comments
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock moved upwards by 6.94% to $3.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $91.7 million.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $8.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock increased by 5.38% to $9.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.6 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares moved upwards by 4.14% to $7.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) stock increased by 4.1% to $18.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.7 million.
  • Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) stock rose 3.14% to $7.88. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock declined by 4.16% to $2.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $244.8 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock fell 3.56% to $3.53. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock declined by 3.42% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock declined by 2.86% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock decreased by 2.07% to $11.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

 

 

 

