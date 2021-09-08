11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock increased by 6.52% to $31.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.6 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares increased by 5.32% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares rose 4.01% to $75.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock rose 3.91% to $5.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $509.8 million.
- Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares moved upwards by 3.11% to $8.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock moved upwards by 2.96% to $14.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.5 million.
Losers
- REV Group (NYSE:REVG) stock decreased by 5.93% to $16.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock decreased by 3.31% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares fell 3.0% to $27.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares decreased by 2.17% to $37.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares fell 1.81% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $210.8 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers