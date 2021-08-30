 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock rose 17.45% to $45.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock rose 11.25% to $26.6. The company's market cap stands at $696.1 million.
  • Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock moved upwards by 9.69% to $10.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $676.9 million.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares increased by 9.11% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $726.7 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares moved upwards by 7.99% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $228.0 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock moved upwards by 7.92% to $15.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares decreased by 9.42% to $52.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares declined by 4.97% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares fell 4.74% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.
  • Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares decreased by 4.66% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
  • Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock fell 4.44% to $52.77. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares declined by 3.67% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (KALA + CALT)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2021
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com