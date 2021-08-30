12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock rose 17.45% to $45.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock rose 11.25% to $26.6. The company's market cap stands at $696.1 million.
- Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock moved upwards by 9.69% to $10.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $676.9 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares increased by 9.11% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $726.7 million.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares moved upwards by 7.99% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $228.0 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock moved upwards by 7.92% to $15.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.4 million.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares decreased by 9.42% to $52.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares declined by 4.97% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares fell 4.74% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.
- Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares decreased by 4.66% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock fell 4.44% to $52.77. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares declined by 3.67% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
